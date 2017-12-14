Aubameyang puts Lamborghini up for sale

Berlin, Germany | AFP | Borussia Dortmund fans can now drive off in one of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s distinctive luxury sports cars after the Gabon international put it on the market for 279,980 euros ($329,096).

German daily Bild report that the striker has put his silver-painted Lamborghini Aventador, advertised as a ‘celebrity vehicle’, up for sale with a car dealer in Dormagen, near Cologne.

The 28-year-old footballer has a weakness for fast cars, and there is no mistaking that the car belongs to Aubameyang as it has his distinctive lightening-flash logo on the bonnet.

The luxury vehicle has a top speed of 350 km/h.

Aubameyang, who has scored 12 goals in 14 league games this season, had the vehicle painted silver with a colourful rainbow matt effect.

The footballer was suspended by Dortmund last month after turning up late for training which led to him being mocked by ex-Germany international Olaf Thon, who used to play for Dortmund’s rivals Schalke.

“Anyone who drives such fast cars and then comes too late to training, well there is something wrong there,” said the 51-year-old, who was in the West Germany squad which won the 1990 World Cup title.