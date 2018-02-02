Aubameyang can cure Arsenal’s need for speed

London, United Kingdom | AFP | Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has set his sights on emulating Thierry Henry as Arsenal’s club record signing prepares to make his debut against Everton on Saturday.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in a £56 million ($79 million, 63 million euros) switch on Wednesday and is in line for his first appearance at the Emirates Stadium this weekend.

The Gunners had two bids for Aubameyang rejected by Dortmund before agreeing the fee that eclipsed the £46 million they paid for France striker Alexandre Lacazette in July.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger hopes Aubameyang’s arrival will off-set the loss of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United and the Gabon international is determined to make a good first impression on the Premier League.

The 28-year-old’s electric pace and lethal finishing terrorised Bundesliga defenders as he scored 141 goals in 213 games for Dortmund, including 21 in 24 matches this season.

It is that superior speed that could be the key element for an Arsenal side short of pace following Theo Walcott’s move to Everton.

Launching blistering counter-attacks was the hallmark of Wenger’s greatest Arsenal teams, with France forward Henry at the sharp end of those raids.

With Lacazette struggling badly in his first season in England — the former Lyon star has scored only once in his last 12 appearances, it is essential Aubameyang hits the ground running as Arsenal sit eight points adrift of the top four.

The 2015 African Footballer of the Year isn’t shy about aiming high and has already admitted he would love to earn comparisons with Henry.

“I think the club has such a big history and great players like Thierry Henry,” Aubameyang told Arsenal Player.

“He’s an example for us strikers because he was fast and scored a lot of goals.

“I think I have to work a lot to be like him, but I will do.

“I’m a fast player and I score goals too, like Henry a little bit. But as I said, I have to work a lot more.”