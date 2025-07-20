AU welcomes latest development between DRC, M23

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA | Xinhua | African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has welcomed the signing of a declaration of principles between the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the March 23 Movement (M23) on Saturday in Doha, Qatar, to end the conflict in the eastern DRC.

In a statement issued Saturday, Youssouf described the declaration as a “major milestone in the ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace, security, and stability in eastern DRC and the wider Great Lakes region.”

Appreciating the invaluable contributions made by all stakeholders, including the regional facilitators from the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community, Youssouf said the declaration offers a renewed hope for regional cooperation and sustainable peace.

The chairperson of the 55-member continental organization also commended the spirit of dialogue, compromise, and political will demonstrated by the governments of the DRC and Rwanda.

The AU remains fully committed to working with all stakeholders to support the successful implementation of the declaration and to contribute to sustainable peace, security, and development in the DRC and the region, the statement added. ■