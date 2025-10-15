AU extends condolences over death of Kenya’s former PM Odinga

ADDIS ABABA | Xinhua | African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on Wednesday expressed deep condolences over the passing of Raila Odinga, former prime minister of Kenya.

In a statement, Youssouf said he received the news of Odinga’s death with profound sadness. Speaking on behalf of the AU, its organs, and institutions, he extended his deepest condolences to the family of Odinga, government and people of Kenya, and the wider African family mourning this “immense” loss.

“Raila Odinga was a towering figure in Kenya’s politics and a steadfast champion of democracy, good governance, and people-centered development,” said Youssouf, highlighting that Odinga’s decades-long commitment to justice, pluralism, and democratic reform left an indelible mark not only on Kenya but across the African continent.

Youssouf said Odinga inspired generations of leaders and citizens alike through his courage, resilience, and unwavering belief in dialogue and democratic institutions.

“Odinga’s contributions had extended far beyond national borders. As the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa, he worked tirelessly to advance the continent’s integration and connectivity agenda, helping lay the foundations for the African Continental Free Trade Area and broader socio-economic transformation,” the chairperson added.

“His legacy will continue to inspire our collective efforts to build a peaceful, prosperous, and democratic Africa,” he added. ■