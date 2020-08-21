Atiak Sugar Factory finally starts production in Amuru

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Atiak Sugar Factory in Amuru district has finally started production, four years after erection of the plant in Gem Pachilo village, Atiak sub-county.

The agri-business is co-owned by Horyal Investments Holding Company Ltd and the government of Uganda. It aims at creating and sustaining farmers’ livelihoods devastated by two-decade long conflict between government and LRA rebels .

Dr. Amina Hersi Moghe, the Chief Executive Officer – CEO of the company disclosed that despite the factory’s 1,650 metric tonnes daily crushing capacity, it under-performed by crushing only 800 metric tonnes of sugarcane during its maiden production.

Santa Joyce Laker, the chairperson of the two out-grower co-operatives, Atiak sugarcane out-growers cooperative society asserts that production has been long-overdue and now the progress of the industry is exciting to the project beneficiaries.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network – URN Lucy Akello, the area Member of Parliament called for the involvement of more women in the generational sugar project to ensure its long term success, sustainability and impact on the surrounding community.

Dan Fred Kidega, the factory’s board chairperson says only 3,000 of over 30,000 acreage of sugarcane in both Lamwo and Amuru districts is ready to supply raw materials to the sugar mill. He said the factory also suffered fire perils that razed down over 1000 acres of growing cane since 2019.

According to Kidega, the multi-billion-dollar project has provided employment opportunities to hundreds of people especially youth with varying qualifications and skills from across and beyond Uganda.

Through the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) programme, government has already spent up to 52 billion shillings to facilitate bush clearance, land preparation, cane seeds planting and weeding of the cane plantation.

To advance commercial agriculture and industrialization in Acholi sub region, the out-growers shall receive 30 tonnes per acre with the factory purchasing each ton at 120,000 shillings.

******

URN