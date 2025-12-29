Aston Villa visits Arsenal in big Premier League clash

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Premier League leader Arsenal is at home to in-form Aston Villa in the most attractive and decisive of the six matches scheduled for Tuesday as the intense Christmas and New Year schedule continues.

Arsenal goes into the game after an unconvincing 2-1 win at home to Brighton, which saw goalkeeper David Raya make a series of fine saves and ended with Declan Rice as an emergency right-back, and coach Mikel Arteta could bring Gabriel Jesus into his starting line-up as he looks to freshen things up.

Ollie Watkins was Aston Villa’s hero as he came on as a second-half substitute to score two goals as Unai Emery’s side overcame a poor first half display to win 2-1 away to Chelsea.

That win keeps Aston Villa in third place after 11 consecutive wins in all competitions, and a win at the Emirates Stadium would leave them level on points at the top ahead of Manchester City’s visit to Sunderland on New Year’s Day.

Chelsea’s defeat to Aston Villa leaves the south London club 13 points behind Arsenal and fifth in the standings after a damaging run of one win in five league matches and just one league win in December.

With Liverpool overtaking his side to move fourth, Enzo Maresca needs some relief when his side hosts a Bournemouth side that shipped four goals at Brentford on Saturday, with coach Andoni Iraola unable to field a settled defense and constant rumors over a possible departure for winger Antoine Semenyo.

Manchester United is at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the bottom side offering a chance for consecutive home wins at Old Trafford.

Former Wolves striker Matheus Cunha lines-up against his former club, showing the visiting fans what they are missing.

Nottingham Forest coach Sean Dyche will look for three points and revenge on former club Everton when the side now coached by David Moyes visits the City Ground, though Everton has improved drastically in Moyes’ second spell in charge, while Dyche has restored stability to Nottingham Forest after Ange Postecoglou’s disastrous 39 days as coach.

Burnley dug deep for a draw at home to Everton on Saturday, but after nine games without a win has to improve against a Newcastle United that has struggled for intensity and lacked bite in its last game.

Finally, West Ham is at home to an inconsistent Brighton side, and Nuno Espirito Santo’s men desperately want to end a run of three consecutive defeats to avoid being cut adrift in the relegation zone. ■