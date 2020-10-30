Assessors advise court to convict Kajjansi car robbery suspect

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Court assessors have advised Court in Entebbe to convict a car robbery suspect Jaludi Kaweesi.

Kaweesi was arrested after he was found in possession of a stolen car, a white Spacio number UAV 869M belonging to Madhusi Olubora at a garage in Ndeeba.

Olubora, aged 33, claims that Kaweesi and two other people robbed him on January 2nd at gunpoint at his residence in Kajjansi around 2 am.

According to the Olubora, the suspects allegedly broke into his house, overpowered him, tied him up and proceeded to rob valuables including 6.8 million shillings in cash. He claims that after the assailants had left, he was able to free himself after falling off the bed, to which he had been tied and ran to one of his neighbours, whose phone he used to call the police.

The assessors who include Robert Budonga and Joan Asiimwe Ebong on Thursday advised Justice Wilson J Kwesiga to convict the accused person because the prosecution had proved its case against the accused person.

They also believe that the witness accounts, particularly of the security officers who were involved in the arrest of Kaweesi and recovery of the vehicle were sufficient.

Kaweesi allegedly drove the stolen vehicle to a garage to be sold to a potential buyer.

Unknown to Kaweesi, the buyer was a security officer who had mobilized two other security personnel. He was later arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Last month, three expert witnesses led by William Iggama, a detective sergeant also pinned Kaweesi saying he was found with the car on the day it was stolen.

Justice Kwesiga also ruled that Kaweesi has a case to answer and will defend himself.

Justice Kwesiga has set Tuesday, November 3 when he will deliver the judgement.

********

URN