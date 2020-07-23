Arua Covid-19 taskforce concerned about influx of foreigners

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arua district COVID-19 task force members have expressed concern about the continued entry of South Sudanese and Congolese nationals into the district.

According to the members, since the ban of public transport was lifted two weeks ago, many Congolese and South Sudan nationals have continued to enter into Arua through the porous border points.

Nahori Oya the Resident District Commissioner Arua and chairperson COVID-19 taskforce explains that following the lifting of public transport, many cases of COVID-19 suspects have been registered among the South Sudanese.

Oya says that there is need to re-enforce the police and the army to man the porous border points.

Dennis Ochama, the District Police Commander Arua and head of COVID-19 task force security team says that the security personnel will meet all public transport operators to increase vigilance as it waits for re-enforcement from the UPDF to man the porous border points.

Manase Anziku the team leader Risk Communication and Surveillance Arua COVID-19 task force say that many foreigners disguise themselves as crew members on trucks. He explains that some of the people sneaking into Arua come from as far as the Central African Republic.

The Arua quarantine centre at Prison Primary School currently has 22 suspects 18 from South Sudan, 2 Congolese and 2 Ugandans.

******

URN