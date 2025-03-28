Arua city allocates shs100 million for abattoir land

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arua City Council has allocated UGX 100 million to acquire additional land for the construction of a modern abattoir. The project will be funded under the Uganda City and Municipal Infrastructure Development Program (UCMID) through the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development.

The planned abattoir requires 6.5 acres and will be located outside the city center to minimize population impact. This is the second attempt to relocate the facility after the former Municipal Council spent over UGX 200 million on land near Arua Airfield, which was later deemed unsuitable for the project.

The current abattoir, established in 1989 when Arua became a municipality, sits on just one acre in the city center. During the rainy season, it emits a strong odor, and its waste flows directly into drainage channels.

Moses Adriko, Arua City Council’s Secretary for Finance, Planning, and Administration, acknowledged that despite the availability of funds, the council is struggling to find suitable land that meets the required size and cost.

Mayor Sam Nyakua Wadri urged the council to avoid hasty decisions that could lead to another poor land purchase. He also advised that the previously rejected land should be put to alternative use rather than left idle.

Meanwhile, Sam Ndaa, Secretary for Works and Technical Services and Councilor for Ayivu North East, called for transparency in the land acquisition process to prevent financial mismanagement.

Past attempts to relocate the abattoir have faced political resistance. Officials from the former River Oli, now Central Division, opposed the move, arguing that the facility is a key source of local revenue and youth employment. However, the division lacks adequate land for the new project, leaving the abattoir stuck in the heart of Arua City.

