Arsenal win London derby, beat Chelsea 1-0



Chelsea 🔵 0-1 Arsenal 🔴

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 to secure their fifth straight Premier League London derby victory. The win takes Arsenal back to the top of the table.

The only goal of the game came just after the hour mark in a match that had few clear-cut opportunities, particularly for the hosts. Gabriel got on the end of Bukayo Saka’s inswinging corner, which had evaded everyone on its way through a crowded box, to poke in on the goal-line.

It proved enough to settle the contest, which was played in relentless rain through much of the second half, and hand Arsenal their third straight home league win at the Bridge for the first time since 1974.

