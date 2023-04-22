Arsenal fight back but hand advantage to Man City

London, UK | PREMIERLEAGUE | Bukayo Saka’s 90th-minute equaliser rescued a point for Arsenal in a sensational 3-3 draw with Southampton, but the Gunners will now have to beat Manchester City when the two teams meet in a mouthwatering showdown on Wednesday to keep their fate in their own hands.

Carlos Alcaraz stunned Arsenal when he opened the scoring after just 27 seconds, intercepting a wayward pass from goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale before firing in the second-fastest goal of the season.

Only Philip Billing’s nine-second strike, for AFC Bournemouth against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium last month, has been quicker.

Southampton doubled their lead on 14 minutes, Alcaraz the provider this time, as he played in Theo Walcott to net against his former club.

Gabriel Martinelli pulled a goal back for Arsenal six minutes later, emphatically volleying in from Saka’s cross.

Substitute Duje Caleta-Car restored Southampton’s two-goal advantage on 66 minutes, heading in for his first Premier League goal after Armel Bella-Kotchap had flicked on a James Ward-Prowse corner.

In doing so, Southampton became the first team in Premier League history to start the day bottom of the table and score three or more goals against the team starting the day top.

Martin Odegaard made it 3-2 when he struck on 88 minutes before Saka dramatically equalised after Reiss Nelson’s initial effort had been saved.

Arsenal are now five points clear of City, but having played two matches more.

SOURCE: Premierleague.com