Army recovers 39 cattle looted by suspected Karamojong warriors in Kitgum

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The army has recovered 39 cattle that were looted from a local livestock farmer in Orom Sub-county in Kitgum district by suspected armed Karamojong warriors from Kotido district.

The warriors reportedly raided Agoromin village in Lolwa Parish at about 5 pm on Monday evening and looted 60 animals belonging to Calvin Ocaya, a livestock farmer in the area. 26 of the looted animals were Freshian while 34 were local breeds, security personnel reported.

Lt Hassan Kato, the Fifth Infantry Division Spokesperson says the animals were recovered on Tuesday after the army pursued the suspects. Lt Kato says that the recovered animals included 13 freshian cows and 24 local breeds. He adds that one of the animals had been slaughtered by the warriors.

Lt Kato called on for vigilance from the community and the local leaders as the army ensure the safety of their property.

Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Tuesday that security teams from Kitgum and Kotido districts have embarked on a joint hunt for the suspects who are still hiding at the border between Kitgum and Kotido.

The Monday raid comes after a series of security meetings held in Orom Sub-county recently coupled with additional deployment of security personnel to counter the influx of the warriors. Komakech notes that the raid has puzzled them, and instead accused his counterparts from Kotido of failing to follow up and apprehend some of the suspects their intelligence had tipped them about.

Just last week, Local Defense Unit-LDU personnel foiled a cattle robbery by suspected Karimojong rustlers in Lakwa central village in Omia Pachwa sub-county, Agago district.

URN