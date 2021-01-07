Army kills six Karamojong warriors in Kapelebyong

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least six suspected Karamojong warriors dressed in the Local Defense Unit-LDU uniforms have been shot dead by the government forces in Kapelebyong district.

Ronald Kedi Ongodia, the acting Kapelebyong Resident District Commissioner-RDC says the cattle rustlers fell into an ambush laid by the LDUs with whom they exchanged fire before they were gunned down in Okungur sub county on Thursday morning.

According to Ongodia, the LDUs managed to recover the gun from the warriors whose mission was suspected to be stealing animals in the district as it has been their tendency.

The names of the deceased were not readily available in the office of the RDC Kapelebyong by the time of compiling this report.

The incident comes at a time when the suspected Karimojong warriors had intensified stealing of cattle from the sub counties of Kapelebyong and Katakwi that border Karamoja.

In December, 2020, the Katakwi RDC, Michael Bwalatum reported that at least nine suspected rustlers had been put out of action within three weeks. The Kapelebyong RDC appealed to the people to trust that the government forces will address these rampant cattle thefts soon.

Stephen Emiaku, the LC3 Okungur sub county declined to explain more about the incident but noted that there has been rampant theft of cattle by suspected cattle rustlers.

Romeo Ojara Onek, the Kapelebyong District Police Commander said he had not yet received the information of the killing of the raiders.

*****

URN