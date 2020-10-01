Armed thugs Rob UGX 16m from Kakumiro businesswoman

Kakumiro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Armed Thugs have robbed 16 million Shillings from a businesswoman in Kuhuna Trading Centre in Kakumiro district.

It is alleged that six thugs, armed with a gun, last night raided a shop owned by one Margret Basemera, 49, and held her at gunpoint before ordering her to surrender all the money she had in her possession. She handed over a sum of 16 million Shillings and her mobile phone. The thugs fired several bullets in the air as they escaped and disappeared to an unknown destination.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson says that by the time the police received the notification, it was too late to pursue the thugs. However, he adds, police personnel recovered two cartridges from the crime scene, and these were taken as exhibits as investigations into the matter continue.

The incident comes barely a week after another group of unknown thugs waylaid and hit to death a businessman in Kakumiro district. The deceased identified as Simon Atagwireho, 58, was also a businessman in Kihuna trading centre.

At the time he met his death, Atagwireho was riding from Kihuna trading centre heading to his home in Kitabona trading centre in the same sub-county. He was waylaid by unknown thugs who severally hit him on the head with iron bars, killing him instantly a few metres from Kihuna trading centre.

The thugs also took off with his Motorcycle Registration Number UEU 880D.

