Archbishops enthronement budget still less by UGX 500 million

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Up to 500 million Shillings is still needed to facilitate the enthronement of Rt. Rev. Dr Steven Kazimba Mugalu as the 9th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda. The event is scheduled for Sunday, March 1, 2020, at St Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe.

A week later, he will be consecrated as the Bishop of Kampala Diocese at All Saints Cathedral Kampala, replacing His Grace Stanley Ntagali who is retiring after clocking the mandatory retirement age.

The organizing committee of the enthronement estimated a budget of 1.16 billion Shillings for the two events. Part of the money, according to Ruth Nankabirwa, the Chairperson of the Organizing Committee will be used to purchase a vehicle for the archbishop, valued at 400 million Shillings.

The committee budgeted a sum of 280 million Shillings for the renovation of the Archbishop’s Palace in Namirembe, 18 million Shillings for the purchase of chairs for the Archbishop, Bishops and retired Bishops inside St. Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe and 23 million Shillings for the beautification of cathedral gardens, among other expenditures.

Nankabirwa told journalists in Kampala today that they have received donations from various people citing 30 million Shillings from Bishop Kazimba for the purchase of his vestments (liturgical garments), 300 cartons of water from Wavah Investments and another 350 cartons from Hill Water. However, a sum of 500 million Shillings is still required to cover the cost of the public address system, tents and meals, among others.

Nankabirwa, however, said that they expect the budget to reduce since they continue receiving offers on several budgeted items.

Nankabirwa says that work on Namirembe Cathedral in preparation for the enthronement is expected to start soon.

Over 7,000 people are expected to attend the event at Namirembe Cathedral while 1,000 are expected to attend a special dinner with the Archbishop at his residence. Nankabirwa says that the function will also be graced by prelates from different countries, a number of who have confirmed their attendance.

Rev Canon William Ongeng, the Provincial Secretary said that although sections of the public viewed the budget as extravagant, it was a modest and befitting estimate for the events. He described those thinking that the Church is extravagant as satanic.

Provincial Treasurer Balaam Muhebwa says that some of the money is expected to come from the various Dioceses under the province of the Church of Uganda. Those that have so far contributed include Namirembe Cathedral, Kumi and, Kinkiizi. Each contributes a sum ranging between five and 20 million Shillings depending on their financial abilities.

