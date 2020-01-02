Archbishop urges political aspirants to ‘Keep money out of electoral processes’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandans with political ambitions have been urged to keep money out of politics as Uganda prepares for the next general election to be held in 2021.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Reverend Stanley Ntagali made the call in a New Year’s Day Sermon at St Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe. Ntagali cautioned all political aspirants about the high cost of winning an election. He urged people not to go into debt as a means to get elected.

Ntagali stated that money removes integrity in the election process arguing that instead of people electing capable leaders, they end up with leaders who do not have their best interest at heart.

According to a study carried out by Frederick Golooba-Mutebi the Westminster Foundation for Democracy, it is estimated that during the 2016 general elections, political aspirants had to part with an average of 500 million Shillings to secure political offices.

Archbishop Ntagali also urged parents to advise their children on career choices as a way of putting an end to the continuous human trafficking. The Church has declared 2020 has been dedicated as the year of the Youths.

“We have a human trafficking problem. The government knows, parents know it and we have all seen it with the bodies that are returned home. Some of the victims are university graduates. Parents, you need to talk to your children and advise them when they are making career choices. We need to put a stop to this vice,” the Archbishop said.

Similarly, the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi in his New Year message to all Christians urged all Ugandans to take caution during the 2021 general elections. He asked all people to be tolerant of varying political views.

URN