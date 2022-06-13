Archbishop Kaziimba warns Ugandans on new COVID-19 threat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has warned Christian across the country about the consequences of not observing COVID-19 standard operating procedures-SOPs. He said there is a risk of another lockdown.

The Archbishop made the appeal during the Sunday service held at Bishop senior secondary school playground located at Mukono Central Division. The service marked his first day of a Pastoral visit expected to last one week in Mukono Diocese.

According to Dr. Kaziimba, the Ministry of Health warned against another COVID-19 outbreak in the different districts at the time the country is facing a terrible financial crisis. At the beginning of this month, the Minister of Health, Jane Ruth Acheng warned the country about an increase in the number of daily COVID-19 cases compared to the stable trends it observed since January.

The Archbishop has appealed to Christians to envisage the circumstances and suffering another lockdown would cause to them at the time when prices of every commodity currently has escalated without immediate possible remedy.

After the declaration of Covid-19 in the country, the government instituted various standard operating procedures including limited to washing of hands, wearing face masks, avoidance of public places, use of sanitizers before restricting movements and enforcing curfew.

On the same function, Dr. Stephen Mulindwa, the Mukono District Health Officer also appealed to residents who missed out on the vaccination exercise to positively respond. According to him, none of the 58 person confirmed in the district to have died due covid-19 was vaccinated. So far Mukono district has registered 14 cases of covid-19 in a period of two weeks.

He says that district is planning to carry out a massive vaccination campaign immediately after receiving new doses with an aim of reaching vulnerable people at the grassroots.

Since the vaccination process started in Mukono district, so far 360, 962 people have received the first dose while the second dose has been administered to 270, 816.

According to the DHO the district still has a huge number of people who are not vaccinated. Mukono district has a population of over 700, 000 residents.

****

URN