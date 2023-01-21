Saturday , January 21 2023
Archbishop Kaziimba starts pastoral visit to northern Uganda diocese

The Independent January 21, 2023 NEWS Leave a comment

Rev Stephen Kazimba at the opening of the house of the Parish Priest of Musalaba Parish in Keyo Archdeaconry. Photo: @Archbp_COU

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev Stephen Kazimba Mugalu has made his maiden visit to the Northern Uganda Diocese, nearly three years after his consecration.

Archbishop Kaziimba arrived in Gulu City on Friday and was welcomed by cheerful Christians led by the Northern Uganda Diocese Bishop Rev. Geoffrey Loum.

Archbishop Kaziimba who was accompanied by his Chaplain Rev. John Kanzime made his first appearance at Christ Church in Bardege-Layibi Division where he held a brief prayer with Christians.

Rev. Loum told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that the visit is part of the Archbishop’s four days pastoral tours of the Diocese of Northern Uganda.

According to Bishop Loum, Archbishop Kaziimba is expected to officiate at the launch of a house for clerics at Musalaba Church in Keyo among other key activities in the region.

He says his visit is a blessing for the diocese and the Christians.

“This is very encouraging for us, he is coming to visit us, he is a servant of God and he will be sharing with us the message God has given him,” said Archbishop Kaziimba.

Archbishop Kaziimba is expected to make pastoral visits to the Churches under the Church of Uganda in Amuru District, Nwoya District, Gulu city, and Omoro District during his four days stay in the region.


