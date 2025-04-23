Archbishop Kaziimba mourns Pope Francis

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Kaziimba, has paid tribute to the late Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday.

Speaking during a meeting with Bishops and the organising committee of this year’s Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations from Northern Uganda, Archbishop Kaziimba acknowledged the grief of the global Catholic community and expressed solidarity with them during this difficult time.

“As we prepare for this year’s Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations, we remember Pope Francis for his memorable visit to Uganda in 2015 and his deep appreciation of the Uganda Martyrs Museum at the Church of Uganda site,” said Kaziimba.

He praised the Pope’s dedication to the youth, his strong advocacy for the poor and oppressed, and noted that his legacy will live on in a world that so desperately needs such voices of compassion and justice.

Regarding the preparations for the Martyrs Day, Rt. Rev. Godfrey Loum, the Bishop of the Diocese of Northern Uganda and chairperson of the organising committee, said several sub-committees have been established, and each will be led by a bishop from the Northern region to ensure a successful event.

Bishop Loum noted that a budget has been approved by the organising committee. However, he declined to reveal the amount needed for the event.

He said that the budget is expected to be funded by contributions from the various dioceses in Northern Uganda, with the bulk of the support anticipated from the government through the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities.

The committee has invited Bishop Henry Luke Orombi, former Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, to be the guest speaker, alongside other notable preachers.

Rt. Rev. Wilson Kitara, the Bishop of Kitgum Diocese, announced that a 400-member choir has been assembled, with each of the six dioceses contributing 50 members. Regarding the foot pilgrims, Bishop Kitara said that each pilgrim will be required to carry a national ID.

Bishop Kitara also said that each diocese will sponsor its pilgrims and ensure they are well taken care of throughout the journey.

Last year, the Martyrs Day celebration was organised by the Rwenzori Cluster, which focused on improving the prayer site, including the construction of an Ampy theatre.

This year’s Northern Cluster, which comprises six dioceses Lango, West Lango, Madi and West Nile, Kitgum, and Nebbi — has pledged to install solar lighting at the Martyrs site to reduce electricity consumption during the celebrations.

Archbishop Kaziimba commended the collaboration of the Northern Cluster, calling it a testament to the strength and unity within the Church of Uganda, particularly in the northern region.

He commissioned the bishops for the task they have undertaken, emphasising that Martyrs Day is not just a celebration, but a mission to call people to repentance and renewed commitment to Christ.

***

URN