Archbishop Kaziimba asks security personnel to respect rights of Ugandans

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of Church of Uganda, the Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has asked security agencies to respect the rights of Ugandans.

The Archbishop was on Thursday delivering his New Year address at the Archbishop’s palace at Namirembe.

Security personnel have come under the spotlight for acts of brutality against journalists and opposition supporters especially members of the National Unity Platform-NUP party.

The campaign rallies of NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi have been broken by security personnel using excessive force.

Kaziimba asked security personnel to carry out their duties in a manner that glorifies God.

According to Kaziimba, the police and army should follow the law when enforcing the covid-19 guidelines.

Archbishop Kaziimba also appealed to security agencies to allow journalists to operate in a safe environment. He says journalists should be protected instead of being persecuted.

Kaziimba however asked Ugandans to also respect security personnel. He said that they should desist from provoking the army and police by throwing stones or even insulting them as they carry out their duties.

He asked Ugandans to follow the covid-19 standard operating procedures –SOPs.

******

URN