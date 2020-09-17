Thursday , September 17 2020
Arab normalization agreements with Israel serve Netanyahu, Trump: Palestinian official

The Independent September 17, 2020

Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA |   The Arab normalization agreements with Israel is “poor play” that serves Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United States President Donald Trump, a Palestinian official said on Wednesday.

Jibril Rajoub, secretary-general of the Central Committee of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah Movement, said that “signing the agreements at the White House is a poorly directed and planned theatrical act that does not serve the UAE and Bahrain, but rather Trump and Netanyahu, each for his own reasons, whether electoral or political.”

Rajoub called for adopting a Palestinian strategy that focuses on achieving a unified Palestinian political position to thwart the American peace plan and confront the Israeli annexation.

The Palestinian official also called for escalating the resistance against Israel in the Palestinian territories.

XINHUA

