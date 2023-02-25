Apologise over iron sheets, Elders tell Karamoja Minister

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Elders in Kotido district have demanded that the Minister in charge of Karamoja Affairs tender an apology over alleged theft of Karamoja relief items.

Mary Gorreti Kitutu is under investigations for allegedly diverting iron sheets that were procured to support the vulnerable groups and reformed warriors in the sub region.

The Karamoja elders have condemned the alleged diversion of relief items saying the minister should apologize before the elders if she wants to survive curses.

John Bosco Akore, the secretary for Kotido Elder’s Council told URN that they had already prophesied the mismanagement of the iron sheets two weeks before the news about the alleged theft reached them.

According to Akore, they conducted their prayers from the traditional gathering formally known as ‘’Akiriket” seeking God’s guidance to prevail peace and government commitment to support the region.

He said they are ready to forgive her if she repents. Akore said in the process, the elders started foretelling about the

some officials in the government who are trying to sabotage the programs meant to change their

society.