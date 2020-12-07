Anyacoto health center II 0perates without functional toilets

Dokolo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Anyacoto Health Center II, the only government health facility in the newly created Okwongodul Sub County in Dokolo district is operating without functional toilets, URN has learnt. Found in Anyacoto Village, Anyacoto Health Center II serves over 30,000 people.

Information obtained by Uganda Radio Network-URN indicates that the two stance pit latrine at the health facility stopped functioning in July 2015 when its roof was blown off by heavy winds.

The failure by the Okwongodul Sub County leaders to address the toilet crisis has angered residents and the health center management. They argue that it is the responsibility of the Sub County leadership to ensure a clean and safe environment for its employees and residents.

Alfred Okello, a resident of Anyacoto Village blames the Sub County leadership for failure to allocate funds to build a new latrine at the health facility. Okello says currently patients visiting the facility answer nature’s call in a nearby bush, which possess a huge health risk.

Joel Eropu, a resident of Ageni A village in Okwongodul Sub County, says the health facility has called for the immediate intervention of the Sub County and the district leadership to resolve the matter.

Florence Akello, the in-charge of Anyacoto Health Center III, says the latrine broke down due to heavy rains, adding that she has already forwarded the concern to the district leadership pending response.

“The toilet broke down due to heavy downpour and hailstorm; we have no alternative as of now and this puts the lives of people especially the expectant mothers at risks, however, I have already petitioned the Sub County and DHO over the matter awaiting respond,” she said.

Besides the lack of toilets, Akello says the health center lacks adequate space, which compromises the privacy of their patients. Geoffrey Weja, the Okwongodul Sub County LC III Chairperson, says they have failed to raise money to rectify the toilet at the health facility due to low local revenue collection.

Weja said since the government imposed the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Sub County has failed to raise money to run a number of activities. He, however, said they are coordinating with the district leadership to forge appropriate ways to handle the matter.

Dokolo District Health Officer Dr. Samuel Ojok says the situation is alarming and needs immediate intervention of the government. He is, however, optimistic that the problem will be sorted out since plans are underway to upgrade the status of the facility to HCIII status. The LC V Chairperson, Frederick Dickens Odongo pledged to take immediate actions.

“We are going to work out a solution, plans are now underway to install a drainage latrine probably we shall use an emergency plan of this financial year to handle that,” he pledged.

