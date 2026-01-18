ANKOLE REGION: Thirteen Incumbents Lose Seats

Mbarara, Uganda | URN | At least thirteen incumbent Members of Parliament in the Ankole sub-region lost their seats in the 2026 general elections, marking a major political shake-up across several districts.

In Mbarara City, Mbarara City North MP Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari lost his seat to Christopher Bakashaba following a closely contested race. Rukaari, who contested as an independent candidate after losing in the NRM primaries, polled 4,802 votes, while Bakashaba, the NRM flag bearer, garnered 5,478 votes.

In the same city, Ritah Atukwase Bwahika lost her seat after polling 22,526 votes. She was defeated by Charity Kibaaju Kamuhanda who secured 23,413 votes. Bwahika, an independent MP, also contested this election as an independent.

In Mitooma District, the incumbent Woman Member of Parliament Juliet Agatha Bashiisha lost her seat after polling 23,773 votes. She was defeated by Rebecca Kyarampe who garnered 43,684 votes. In Ruhinda South, the incumbent MP, Capt. Donozio Kahonda, was defeated by Arthur Atuheir Kazoora, who polled 12,163 votes to win the seat.

In Buhweju District, Francis Mwijukye, the People Front for Freedom (PFF) party legislator and former Commissioner of Parliament, lost his seat after 15 years in Parliament. Mwijukye polled 9,790 votes, losing to first-time entrant Engineer Zadock Mutekaga who secured 11,322 votes. The Buhweju West seat was also taken by NRM’s Johnbosco Kariisa who polled 15,786 votes against incumbent Ephraim Biraro’s 9,874 votes.

In Ntungamo Municipality, Yona Musinguzi lost his seat after polling 2,824 votes. He was defeated by Gerard Karuhanga, a three-time contender who contested as an independent candidate and garnered 3,967 votes.

In Ruhaama County, Beatrice Rwakimari won the parliamentary seat after polling 30,813 votes, defeating incumbent Henry Nkwasibwe Zinkuratire who garnered 19,891 votes.

In Sheema South, Eliajah Mushemeza Dickens lost his seat to Ephraim Kamuntu, who polled 15,337 votes against Mushemeza’s 10,417 votes.

In Rwampara District, the incumbent Rwampara East MP Julius Tusiime Karuhanga lost his seat after polling 11,669 votes, defeated by former MP Charles Ngabirano who secured 12,306 votes.

In Mbarara District, two incumbents were voted out. Woman MP Margaret Rwebyambu lost her seat after polling 16,021 votes, defeated by Loydah Kyarikunda Muhimbura who garnered 31,364 votes. In Kashari North, Bazil Bataringaya lost after polling 10,308 votes to Patrick Musinguzi who collected 11,904 votes.

In Rubirizi District, the incumbent Katerera County MP Kato Muhamad lost his seat after polling 5,376 votes. He was defeated by independent candidate Boaz Atwijukire who secured 16,303 votes.