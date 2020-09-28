Analysis: Deep crisis excellent chance for struggling Schalke

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Without a doubt, Schalke 04 faces one of the biggest crises in its history after their head coach David Wagner was sacked this Sunday morning.

While the club seems to have hit rock bottom after a devastating season opening with two defeats and a -10 goal difference.

A winless run of 18 games from the end of last season seems to endanger the club’s future more than ever before if the right steps aren’t made now.

Rumors speak of former Augsburg coach Manuel Baum of possibly taking over as the new head coach.

41-year-old Baum is expected to take over as soon as possible but at the latest before the following 14-day long league break due to the national team’s games.

Other media mention former Schalke hero and Belgian, Cote d’Ivorian and Iranian national coach Marc Wilmots as a candidate.

But it seems apparent that it will not be easy to find a new coach.

To survive its deep crisis, the 1997 UEFA-Cup winner needs to substantially realign its entire structure and create a serious plan to solve the team’s problems, said former Schalke coach Ralf Rangnick.

The 62-year-old didn’t exclude himself from the solution after leaving RB Leipzig eight weeks ago.

Rangnick has successfully worked in Gelsenkirchen twice in 2004 and 2011, and since then enjoys high respect among the club’s supporters.

“I am available. I would be lying if I said Schalke’s future leaves me cold,” he said.

The former amateur midfielder proved its qualities when it comes to long-term development measures when leading the TSG Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig from the lower leagues to the Bundesliga. A similar supervising position seems an option at Schalke.

Aside from his qualities, Rangnick has maintained a close relationship with Schalke’s leading board member for the team Jochen Schneider.

Schalke will probably decide its future steps at Monday’s board meeting.

Rangnick said the coaching issue is not Schalke’s only problem.

“The question is how can you manage the club’s return to the top eight of German football after a formative figure such as Clemens Tonnies has left,” he said.

To solve the problems seems the biggest challenge for Schneider. He has to find a solution to a situation that has led to 10 coaches being sacked in the past decade.

To do the job, the 50-year-old needs the entire club’s support and the majority of the passionate supporters. The fans are said to play a vital role as Schalke is thinking about new investors connected with outsourcing the professional section.

