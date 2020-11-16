Amuriat’s pledge of monthly stipend excites Katakwi residents

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents in Katakwi District have reacted to joy about Patrick Amuriat Oboi, the Forum for Democratic Change- FDC Presidential Candidate’s pledge of paying each household 100,000 Shillings each month in his first six months in government if elected president.

Last week during his campaign rally in Katakwi town, Amuriat said that his government will ensure income at household levels to help people recover from the effects of COVID-19.

He also said that his government will employ at least one million youths across the country in his first year in government, pay private soldiers 1.2 Million Shillings per month and provide women business groups with capital for their business.

The pledge has excited a section of residents who argue that it is long overdue.

Anne Margret Arionget, a resident in Katakwi Town Council, says Amuriat’s plans and pledges will save the poor persons whom she notes have been abandoned by the current government.

Brian Okwii, another resident in Katakwi says Amuriat’s candidature is a blessing to Teso land and the entire country because he understands the issues and plight affecting the local person.

The Former Usuk Member of Parliament, Isaiah Imumet who joined Amuriat’s rally in Katakwi pleaded with his people to vote Amuriat.

“This is the time for us to write history in this country. For long, we have been supporting other people and voting them for the presidency but in this election, we have our own”, he said.

********

URN