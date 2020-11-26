Amuriat promises five percent oil revenue to Bunyoro kingdom

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Patrick Amuriat Oboi, the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC presidential candidate has promised to offer 5 percent of the oil revenue to Bunyoro-Kitara kingdom if he is elected President of Uganda.

According to Oboi, oil is a big resource and if well utilized will cause development in the region which the government has neglected.

Oboi who was addressing the kingdom officials at the kingdom chambers in Hoima city on Thursday morning says if elected, his government would offer special consideration to the Bunyoro kingdom by availing the institution 5% of the oil revenues.

The FDC presidential candidate also vowed to avail the youths and the entire people of Bunyoro jobs in the oil industry. He was concerned that many people in Bunyoro have been denied petty jobs in the oil and gas sector.

Oboi also decried the massive land grabbing and brutal evictions of the kingdom subjects from their ancestral land.

He says his government will join the fight and protect the giveaway of Bugoma central forest reserve to Hoima sugar limited for sugarcane growing. He criticized President Museveni for looking on as Bugoma forest is being destroyed.

Moses Atuha, the clerk to council Bunyoro Kitara Parliament who hosted Oboi tasked him and other opposition presidential candidates to conduct peaceful campaigns.

******

URN