Amuriat pledges to restock cattle in Teso

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change- FDC presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat has promised to restock cattle in Teso.

Amuriat pledged this while canvassing for votes in Arapai and Tubur sub-counties in Soroti district on Wednesday. Amuriat who is making his second round of campaigns in Teso sub-region since November also promised to compensate 3,000 Arrow boys and girls who flashed out the Lord’s Resistance Army- LRA rebels in the region between 2003 and 2005.

Although government paid Arrow group their arrears for six months and integrated others to UPDF and Anti-Stock Theft Units of the police, Amuriat argues that there is need to compensate those who lost lives during the insurgency. He also argues that the auxiliary force of the UPDF needs to be appreciated for the effort in restoring security in the region.

According to Amuriat, the NRM government only makes empty promises to woo voters in Teso during elections, but quickly forget after sailing through.

While appearing on Etop Radio Talk show earlier, Amuriat promised to support sports talents by promoting sports activities in the country. He also said that his government will pay elders under the Social Assistance Grant for the Elderly- SAGE at least 60,000 Shillings every month and reduce the beneficiaries to 65 years. The government currently pays elders 25,000 Shillings a month and the beneficiaries must be 85 years and above except for the Karamoja region where the SAGE is given to elders from 65 years and above.

Amuriat added that as a strategy to convince Itesots to vote NRM, President Museveni made several pledges to the region, some of which have remained on paper.

*****

URN