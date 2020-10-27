Amuriat, Muntu and Kabuleta verified ahead of presidential nominations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has finalized the verification of signatures of supporters for four more presidential aspirants. This brings to eight the number of aspirants who have so far been cleared for nomination next week.

The cleared candidates include Patrick Amuriat Oboi of the Forum for Democratic Change, Mugisha Muntu Gregg of the Alliance for National Transformation, Kabuleta Kiiza Joseph and Katumba John both independents.

“We are still working towards clearing other candidates and we are hopeful by the time of nominations next week, all those who meet the requirement for being cleared will have been cleared,” EC spokesperson Bukenya said.

So far, 22 out of the 87 aspirants who picked nomination forms have returned signatures of supporters to the Electoral Commission for verification. According to the Presidential Elections Act, a person qualifies to be a candidate after among others; having been supported by 100 registered voters from two-thirds of all districts of Uganda. This translates to 98 districts.

On top of the eight whose signatures have been verified, 14 other aspirants have submitted signatures. These include Charles Bbale of the Ecological Party of Uganda, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu of the National Unity Platform-NUP and Fred Chemuko Wekuri of the Revolutionary People’s Party.

The other candidates all of whom are independents include; Mayambala Willy, Lugudde Katwe Elizabeth, Mutono Mbulambago Robert, Ebetu Simon, Mabirizi Joseph, Yamureebire Jothan, Makmot Moses, Okoth Geoffrey, Katushemerirwe Brenda, Sserunjogi Henry, and Mirembe Phiona.

The Electoral Commission is expected to kick off the nomination exercise next week November 2-3 at Kyambogo University playground.

URN