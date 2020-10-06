Amuriat, Biriggwa woo supporters in West Nile ahead of FDC party primaries

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The president of the Forum for Democratic Change – FDC, Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Ambassador Wasswa Biriggwa have called on party members to actively participate during the forth coming party primary elections.

Eng. Amuriat and Ambassador Biriggwa who will contest against each other to determine who will be the FDC flag bearer to contest for presidency in the 2021 elections launched their campaigns yesterday in Arua town as they met over 60 FDC delegates from the West Nile region.

Ambassador Biriggwa assured the supporters of FDC to remain hopeful for a change of government adding that the FDC party will ensure they emerge victorious in the elections. He said the people of West Nile have relentlessly given FDC full support and are a key determinant for the party presidential flag bearer

On his part, Eng. Amuriat says if voted he will handle the issues of the down trodden people of Uganda at the fore front of his agenda and the FDC manifesto if he is given the flag.

According to Amuriat, the party is also projecting the culture of togetherness by having them campaign jointly to avoid tension and division among the FDC supporters.

Some of the FDC delegates in West Nile have urged the two contenders to stick to the issues affecting development in West Nile including inadequate electricity, poor roads, if the party is to regain its support in the run up to the 2021 elections.

The FDC delegates allover Uganda are expected to cast secret ballots to choose their party presidential flag bearer on Thursday this week for the 2021 general elections.

