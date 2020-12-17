Police battles FDC’s Amuriat as he campaigns in Nakawa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat battled security personnel in Nakawa division this morning where he was campaigning for the highest political seat in the country.

Amuriat made his first stop at Naguru go-down market where he met and addressed supporters who welcomed him singing and dancing to Acholi songs and Kadodi. However, a team of officers from the Field Force Unit showed up barely three minutes into Amuriat’s campaign and ordered him to leave in vain.

Amuriat told the officers that he would only leave at will and went ahead to address supporters. He told them how President Yoweri Museveni has frustrated the country and hoodwinked Ugandans by introducing programs that have failed to yield results.

He says Museveni has created two classes in the country comprising those that have and those that don’t. Amuriat promised the people of Naguru better housing and condemned the Museveni government for displacing people from Naguru Estates.

Amuriat left the market and was intercepted by police at the junction leading to Naguru remand center. He wanted to proceed to Nakawa market but was also stopped. He battled security before he was sprayed with pepper and his supporters dispersed with teargas.

Amuriat later walked towards the traffic lights at Regency Apartments where again police stopped him and asked him to board his car. He resisted for over ten minutes but later entered his car. He had been instructed to drive to Kawempe directly where he was to campaign and not in the town.

Amuriat’s driver however tricked the police and joined a one way road before crossing back to the right lane and drove towards Shoprite Lugogo. Police that had blocked the road followed him and again blocked him at Shoprite Lugogo.

Amuriat’s car had sustained a flat tyre after his driver hit a pavement as he escaped from security and the Regency Apartment traffic lights. The vehicle was fixed at Oryx Energy Lugogo.

Here, Amuriat addressed the press and said he would continue the fight despite the obstacles set by security and government in general.

FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda who joined Amuriat in Naguru urged the people of Nakawa to vote for Amuriat such that they can bring change to the country. He says Uganda needs to get rid of Museveni whom he likened to a greedy hippopotamus.

Amuriat was escorted by several FDC politicians including Dr. Stella Nyanzi, Michael Kabaziguruka, Mugisha Moses Okwera, Alice Omony, Kennedy Okello among others.

