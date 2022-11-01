Amin family plan to return body of Mwanga from Egypt

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The family of the late President of Uganda Idi Amin Dada has started plans to return the remains of one of his sons Abdul-Nasser Alemi Mwanga. The family says Alemi Mwanga died recently in one of the hospitals in Egypt.

The deputy director of the Internal Security Organisation – ISO Gen. Taban Amin, one of the elder sons to the former President Amin told Uganda Radio Network that the family shall have a meeting on 1st November in Kampala to discuss burial arrangements.

Gen. Taban Amin also added that the Uganda government is working with the Embassy in Cairo to help in returning the body of his brother Mwanga.

Born in May 1972, Mwanga is said to be one of the younger sons born to former President Idi Amin Dada and Madiina Najjemba.

It is said that Mwanga’s mother Najjemba named her son after Kabaka Mwanga II of Buganda, who played a key role in the fight against the colonial leadership.

Mwanga together with Moses Amin are said to be the two young sons of the former President with whom he occasionally moved with.

In 1979, Amin was over thrown by a combination of the Tanzanian Army and Ugandan rebels under the Uganda National Liberation Front (UNLF). He he was exiled in Saudi Arabia were he later died.

Mwanga who was taken out of Uganda when his father was overthrown also attended to the former President when he died in 2003 at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Saudi Arabia.

Ahmed Kateregga, the Deputy Resident City Commissioners- DRCC of Masaka City says that Mwanga and Moses Amin (son of Maama Maliyamu) were the favourite sons to Amin as seen in his actions as a President.

“In my training in Institute for Africa Journalists and Broadcasters in Cairo in 1993, the home of Maama Madiina Amin was almost my home and l enjoyed friendship from Hussein Lumumba, Abdul Nasser Mwanga, Hassan Wasswa and Hussein Kato and two other sisters,” wrote Kateregga in his eulogy to the lat,e wishing him a peaceful rest.

