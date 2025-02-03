Americans attracted by Mt Elgon potential, to visit Umukuuka

Umukuuka we Bamasaaba seeks US tourism investments in Mt Elgon Caldera

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Umukuuka III we Bamasaaba Uwelukoosi Jude Mike Mudoma has interested United States businesses to participate in the development of tourism at the world’s largest intact caldera, located on Mt Elgon. The mountain is the 7th highest in Africa (4,321 m) and has the largest base of any volcanic mountain worldwide (4,000 sq. Km). The Elgon caldera, with a diameter of 8 kms, is also the widest in the world.

Despite the endowments in the Mt Elgon region, tourism data shows that more tourists visit Queen Elizabeth and Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park (both in Western Uganda) then Murchison Falls National Park (partially in Western and partially in Northern Uganda).

Umukuuka Mudomoa, while in the US to attend a week-long series of activities marking the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as 47th President of the US recently, met businesses that he interested in tourism investments in Eastern Uganda, particularly around the Mt Elgon caldera.

Some US businesses, according to Umukuuka III’s Information, Media and Communications minister, Uweshirifa Alfred Geresom Musamali, have now proposed to send their delegations to visit the Umukuuka soon to further evaluate the prospects of partnering with the Government of Uganda (GoU) and with the Bamasaaba to invest in the tourism opportunities surrounding the caldera and other Mt Elgon natural endowments.

“When Uwelukoosi Mudoma was in Washington DC, he interested giant agencies in the hospitality industry to come for investment in the Caldera’s tourism industry as well as in other parts of Bugisu,” said Musamali.

“We are sleeping on a huge cash cow and we would certainly appreciate US business interest in developing tourism products around the caldera and other areas. This can transform Bugisu if it is well marketed. And with this foreign support the sky is the limit.”

The Umukuuka advocated for tourism development to especially centre on transport, accommodation, feeding and appreciation of nature.

He proposes that existing roads and trails to the caldera be upgraded to ease access, shuttle services established from both the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Kenya and Entebbe International Airport in Uganda to provide direct connections to Mbale and the capacity of guides built to handle high value tourism clients.

The tourism plan includes development of eco-lodges and camping sites within the caldera’s vicinity as well as partnerships with local communities to offer sustainable, environmentally-friendly home stay services as part of the various accommodation options. This way, local restaurants would also be established to serve authentic traditional cuisine as well as picnic areas and camping facilities with cooking amenities. This would support local food vendors and community-led initiatives.

“Uwelukoosi Umukuuka III also wants nature appreciation activities such as guided nature walks and hiking tours, birdwatching and wildlife spotting excursions, cultural performances and community-led workshops,” said Musamali.

The Umukuuka, and the Cultural of the Bamasaaba

Bamasaaba are a Bantu ethnic community with ancestral lands on the south-west (Uganda) and south-east (Kenya) slopes of the mountain (locally called Masaaba) situated in the East Africa Community (EAC). The Bamasaaba (descendants of Masaaba, after whom the mountain is named) in Uganda are also called Bagisu by virtue of their lands falling in Bugisu, one of the districts that formed Uganda at Independence in 1962. Although there are also Babukusu is Uganda, the expression mainly applies to the Bamasaaba in Kenya. The Umukuuka is the cultural leader of the Bamasaaba in Uganda, Kenya and the Diaspora.

The main economic activity of the Bamasaaba is cultivation of Arabica coffee, bananas and a variety of vegetables on Mt Elgon’s fertile volcanic soil slopes. Their most valued heritage rotates around “Imbalu”, the compulsory, unanesthetized and public circumcision of adolescent males to initiate them into manhood.

“Imbalu” is launched by Uwelukoosi Umukuuka at a grand ceremony held on the first weekend of August of even years (Years of Boys) at Mutoto, the Bamasaaba heritage centre on the outskirts of Mbale City in Uganda. After Mutoto, individual initiation ceremonies move from sub-county to subcounty according to a long-established schedule for out of school boys (Nabyalo) and are repeated county by county in December for students (Namasomero).

”Imbalu” attracts thousands of visitors who also use the opportunity to climb Mt Elgon and its minor ridges endorwed with caves, hot springs, waterfalls as well as unique fauna and flora. Visitors can hike to the highest peak of the mountain, Mt. Wagagi or can circle the rim of the caldera or climb down to the crater floor to appreciate nature. However, tourism data shows that while tourists have traditionally come from Europe and China, US tourists are yet to be attracted in adequate numbers to Mt Elgon.

If the Umukuuka’s tourism investment plan succeeds, local and foreign investors will put in place adequate tourism facilities by August next year (2026) when the next Imbalu ceremonies are launched. The 2026 festivities will be the last under the Umukuuka III who was elected in 2023 to serve a five-year term of office.