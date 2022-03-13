AMBUSHES: Traders resume food supplies to Karamoja

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Traders have resumed supplying food to the Karamoja region. Two weeks ago, the traders stopped supplies of food citing the continuous road ambushes.

The traders suspended supplying food after three of their trucks were shot at the same time around Lorengedwat sub-county in Nabilatuk District.

Since that incident, no trader had gone to Karamoja, leaving the region that gets 7 percent of its food from neighboring districts such as Mbale, Soroti, Sebei, Lira, and Kitgum short of supplies.

On Friday, following several meetings between traders and political leaders in Moroto, business resumed with the district receiving six trucks loaded with tomatoes, bananas, rice, maize flour, onions, and pineapples among others.

Peter Wamuno, the Secretary of, Moroto Traders Association says that the traders have resumed supplying food to the region after the security personnel assured them of safety. Wamuno added that they have also advised the traders not to move at night.

Mary Nakwang, a businesswoman dealing in tomatoes in Kotido, says the delivery of tomatoes has saved her from losing her property to the bank.

“I was going to lose my plot the bank because I have been paying the loan I borrowed for doing my business but when the traders suspended supplying food in Karamoja I was stressed up, “she said.

Michael Longole the Karamoja Regional Police Spokesperson said security has been beefed up along the highways to ensure the traders are safe from the rustlers.

URN