Ambassador Natalie Brown pledges US support to youth projects

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The US Ambassador to Uganda Natalie Brown has said that the US government is willing to support youth projects in the country.

Natalie was on Wednesday speaking during a visit to the Islamic University in Uganda-IUIU. Natalie said that the youths need to tap into the various opportunities by the US government.

She cited the Young Leaders African Institute-YALI which she said is aimed at promoting young African leaders. She added that the US government has several youth empowerment programs that young people especially those still at universities can tap into before graduating.

This according to Natalie will help them to start-up projects which will better their lives instead of waiting for government jobs.

Natalie was reacting to requests by IUIU student leaders who asked if the embassy can establish a direct link for university students who have graduated and can work in America.

Afthar Kakande, the IUIU Guild President asked the ambassador about programs like scholarships, internships, and other opportunities that can benefit students.

Ismail Simbwa Gyagenda, the IUIU Rector said that the university is ready to engage with the US Mission in Uganda to tap into the entrepreneur and leadership programs that the embassy runs.

URN