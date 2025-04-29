Ambassador Ayebare joins Uganda’s cabinet

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Adonia Ayebare as an ex officio member of the Cabinet. He was sworn in yesterday by the Vice President Jessica Alupo.

“Thank you, your excellency for the trust in me over the years with strategic diplomatic assignments both bilateral and multilateral. I look forward to diligently serving as an Ex-officio in Cabinet,” Ayebare said.

Ayebare was earlier part of meeting with Starlink representatives Ben MacWilliams and Brandi Oliver, and US Ambassador William Popp who met President Museveni to discuss low-cost internet in hard-to-reach areas and establishing a presence in Uganda.

Who is Ayebare?Ayebare, born on October 18, 1966, has had a distinguished career in both diplomacy and communications. He has served as Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the UN since March 2017, according to Ayebare, born on October 18, 1966, has had a distinguished career in both diplomacy and communications. He has served as Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the UN since March 2017, according to PULSE.COM

Prior to this role, he was the Senior Adviser on Peace and Security at the African Union’s Permanent Observer Mission to the UN from January 2013 to March 2017. Ayebare holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makerere University in Kampala, earned in 1993. He also holds two Master of Arts degrees, one from Long Island University and the other from Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. Additionally, he has two doctoral degrees from Indiana University and Rutgers University in the United States. His professional journey began in 1996 when he worked as a staff reporter at East African Business Week in Kampala. From 1998 to 2000, he served as an information officer at the Integrated Regional Information Network (IRIN). Ayebare’s diplomatic career took off in 2001 when he was appointed Uganda’s Principal Adviser and Special Envoy to the Burundi peace process, a role he held until 2008. He also served as Uganda’s Ambassador and Head of Mission to Rwanda and Burundi between 2002 and 2005. In 2005, Ayebare was transferred to Uganda’s mission at the UN in New York, where he served as Deputy Permanent Representative and Chargé d’affaires until 2008. From 2009 to 2011, he was the Director of the Africa Program at the International Peace Institute, a think tank based in New York. He returned to serve as Deputy Head of Uganda’s mission to the UN from 2010 to 2012. This new role as an ex officio Cabinet member is expected to strengthen Uganda’s diplomatic efforts and align its foreign policy with its domestic development goals