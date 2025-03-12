Alliance Française Kampala honors top students and schools in Njogera Français

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Alliance Française Kampala (AFK), in collaboration with the French Embassy and other partners, celebrated the outstanding achievements of students and schools in the Njogera Français competition during an awards ceremony held on Friday, Mar 07.

The initiative, designed to promote French language learning and enhance career opportunities for students across Uganda, recognized top performers from various schools, including Seeta High School, Aga Khan Primary School, Galaxy International, Hillside Nursery and Primary, Ambrosoli International School, SMACK, and Kisubi Seminary. Winners received tablets, certificates, laptops for their schools, and other prizes.

Louise Bay, Cooperation Attaché at the French Embassy in Kampala, represented the Ambassador at the event, describing it as a celebration of the vibrant ties between Uganda and the French-speaking world.

“The Njogera Français competition not only rewards the remarkable achievements of students and teachers in learning French but also highlights the shared values that unite us across borders,” she said.

The ceremony, held during Francophonie Month (March), emphasized the cultural and historical connections within the global Francophone community.

Evelyn Ageyo, a representative from CFAO, one of the sponsors, urged students to embrace international languages to remain competitive in the global job market.

Agatha Tumwine, President of the Association of Teachers of French in Uganda (APFO), praised AFK for creating platforms for students to showcase their French skills. She called for increased support for teachers who dedicate significant effort to preparing learners for such competitions. “We are working to ensure French is taught in all schools across the country,” she added.

A total of 22 schools participated in the 2024 Njogera Français program, including six primary and 16 secondary schools. Participation rose from 780 students in 2023 to 823 in 2024, with girls making up 60% of the participants.

Rwandan Ambassador to Uganda Vincent Karega emphasized the importance of French in international communication, trade, and diplomacy.

“Learning French opens doors to global opportunities. I encourage parents to prioritize this beautiful language for their children,” he said.

Louise Bay highlighted the broader significance of learning French, noting its role in connecting individuals to a global community rooted in values of peace, solidarity, and cultural exchange.

“By learning French, you join a family of over 300 million people who share a commitment to democracy, human rights, and mutual respect,” she said.

The event also marked the launch of the Njogera Français 2025 program, with plans to expand participation beyond the central region to the western, eastern, and southern parts of Uganda.

AFK expressed gratitude to its sponsors, including the French Embassy, Total Energies Uganda, SOGEA SATOM, CFAO Motors, Karveli, and Lapaire Uganda, for their continued support.

The awards ceremony, held at the Alliance Française de Kampala premises, celebrated the 16 top performers in the DELF PRIM and DELF Junior 2024 examinations, reaffirming AFK’s commitment to promoting French language education and cultural exchange in Uganda.