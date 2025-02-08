All to play for on final day of Pearl of Africa golf

Musimenta is first amateur winner of the Pearl of Africa Golf Series

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & UGC MEDIA | Uganda’s top professional golfers will slug it out from 11.30am today for honors when the inaugural Pearl of Africa Golf Series reaches a climax at Uganda Golf Club, Kitante.

Marvin Kibirige (-4), Ronald Rugumayo (-2), David Kamulindwa (-1) and Phillip Ssozi (1) form the “pressure group” that tees off just after midday, and, promises fans some scintillating golf. All four have what it takes to take the title and the top prize in the sh20million first leg of the Pearl Of Africa Series.

Kibirige returned a level-par round of 72 on the penultimate round Friday to maintain his lead. The Namulonge born-and-bred golfer was coasting after an eagle on the 8th but a double-bogey on the next hole stained his card. Kibirige has a two-shot lead over rival Rugumayo who played a three-under 69.

Rugumayo’s par-5 troubles, however, haven’t gone away. He had only one birdie, on no.8, which was one of the six he sunk on the day.

Regardless, Mayo’s temperament on the final day is one of his fortes and his chase of Kibirige in the pressure group will attract a sizeable gallery from hole 1-18.

Kamulindwa, who is just three shots off the pace, and Kasozi who played some stunning golf (69) Friday, will be the other two golfers in the four-ball which is most likely to produce the winner. Today’s round will also include a subsidiary event.

Meanwhile, John Musimenta made history at Uganda Golf Club at Kitante when he held off a spirited chase from Jinja Club’s Sande Lulet to win the inaugural event of the Pearl of Africa Series.

But it wasn’t as smooth-sailing as it appeared when he shot a 65 on the opening round to race into a seven-shot lead. Through 12 holes on Friday, he was six-over after holing double-bogeys on 2 and 5, and bogeys on 10 and 11. At the time, Lulet was one-under for the day and within two of Musimenta. But the latter held his cool to sink birdies on 13 and 17.

UGC LEG CROWNS ITS CHAMPION: John Musiimenta claims victory clinching the first leg of the @poagolfug with a gutsy gross 218 (65-77-76). The spotlight now shifts to @EntebbeClub1901 for Leg 2 of the series, where he will defend his momentum against Uganda’s elite amateur golfers. pic.twitter.com/Jqg5ruv5ip — Under Par (@UnderPar_UG) February 7, 2025

His putt on the 18th from 27 feet nearly found the bottom of the cup to round off a deserving win with a glorious birdie, but it didn’t matter. Musimenta, who was introduced to the game as a junior golfer of UGC by his golf-playing father Julius ten years ago, has risen in build and stature in the game and is a certified national team golfer today. His iron-striking is up among the very best while his game management has improved a great deal in recent years.

For his victory, Musimenta will walk away with Shs1.7, while Lulet settles for Shs1.2m. Third-placed Morris Ashaba earned himself Shs900,000. The amateur kitty for the field was Shs5m which will be shared by the top 6.

The Pearl of Africa series were started by Dr Edward Nyatia, the chairman, and golf enthusiast Juliet Anena with the aim of elevating the quality of golf in the country for the professionals and elite amateurs.

Dr Nyatiais already impressed by the response golfers, enthusiasts of the game and well-wishers have given to the inaugural event. “When we hatched the idea, we didn’t know how it would go but we are glad that we have reached here and the sky is the limit,” he remarked.

The UGC leg is the first of the series with Entebbe set to be the next hosts. Lugazi will be the final leg in June, two months before the Uganda Open. The professionals are playing for a kitty of Shs20m while the amateurs will share Shs5m.

*****

Professionals DAY 3 scoreboard

POS NAME R1 R2 R3 R4 GROSS TTP 1 MARVIN KIBIRIGE 68 72 72 212 -4 2 RONALD RUGUMAYO 68 77 69 214 -2 3 DAVID KAMULINDWA 71 71 73 215 -1 T4 PHILLIP KASOZI 72 76 69 217 1 T4 RODELL GAITA 70 76 71 217 1 T6 GRACE KASANGO 77 71 71 219 3 T6 DEO AKOPE 71 74 74 219 3 8 IRENE NAKALEMBE 71 76 73 220 4 T9 ABRAHAM AINAMANI 78 72 72 222 6 T9 SAMUEL KATO 74 74 74 222 6 T9 OPIO ONITO 76 70 76 222 6 12 RONALD OTILE 75 77 72 224 8 T13 BECCA MWANJA 74 78 74 226 10 T13 BRIAN MWESIGWA 73 78 75 226 10 15 RONALD BUKENYA 79 76 72 227 11 16 MACKIE NASSER 78 73 77 228 12 T17 DAVIS KATO 81 74 74 229 13 T17 HERMAN D. MUTEBI 73 80 76 229 13 T19 RICHARD BAGUMA 74 78 78 230 14 T19 EMMA OGWANG 76 75 79 230 14 T21 ADOLF MUHUMUZA 76 79 80 235 19 T21 ASHRAF BAGALANA 75 80 80 235 19 T21 TOM JINGO 70 79 86 235 19 24 BULHAN MATOVU 79 76 81 236 20 MISSED CUT 25 HUSSEIN BAGALANA 79 77 156 12 26 HERMAN MUTAWE 78 78 156 12 27 ABBEY BAGALANA 76 81 157 13 28 FLAVIA NAMAKULA 80 78 158 14 29 VINCENT BYAMUKAMA 77 81 158 14 30 GERALD KABUYE 77 81 158 14

DRAW FINAL DAY

FIRST TEE TENTH TEE NAME TIME NAME 1 TUSHAR MASHRU 7:00 1 DOMNIC TUMWESIGYE 2 VENNY BIRUSYA 2 LEE SUNG HO 3 BRIAN NSUBUGA 3 4 HENRY RUGAMBA 4 ARIANA JENNY TUMWESIGYE 1 HARRY HAKIZA 7:10 1 INOUE 2 MICHEAL MONNE 2 ANDREW AINEMUKAMA 3 PEACE MUYEGE 3 ANDREW MUHWEZI 4 NANCY NSUBUGA 4 ABSOROM NABISIIMA 1 DAMIAN ASIIMWE 7:20 1 DIANA AKANKWATSA 2 XAVIER KYOOMA 2 BARBARA KIWANUKA 3 MULUNGI SSERUWO 3 EVA ASASIRA 4 DOMNIC TUMWESIGYE 4 STELLA YOBU 1 MICHEAL OBALIM 7:30 1 JORAM TUMWINE 2 COLLINS APUOYO 2 HENRY LUWEMBA KASULE 3 ARORA MEENU 3 ALVIN MUHIMBURA 4 ALEXANDER DREY 4 IVAN MUTIBWA 1 FLORAH IHUNDE 7:40 1 JULIUS MUGISA 2 MAUREEN NASIMOLO 2 CHARLES KALUMUNA 3 REGINA DDAMULIRA 3 EMMANUEL YEKA 4 BERNARD KIRACHO 4 OMAR BADR 1 CD LANGOYA 7:50 1 MICHAEL MUSIIME KOIMA 2 GERALD ATEREMWA 2 GODWILL BINDEEBA 3 3 JONATHAN SHEMA 4 JOSEPHINE BABIRYE 4 ROBERT NTEGE 1 ARTHUR GWAKU 8:00 1 MARK NAHABWE 2 EDDIE OKILA 2 BOB MATSIKO 3 PAUL KAHERU 3 RESIDHARAN SREERAG 4 ROBERT EJIKU 4 RODNEY TURYATEMBA 1 ROBERT KATUNTU 8:10 1 KIM HYUNGSUL 2 SAM MUWANGA-KITUNZI 2 YOUN SUNGHO 3 NICHOLAS MANDELA 3 KIM SUKKYUNG 4 JENINA NASIMOLO 4 KIM KISONG 1 MICHAEL CAMPBELL 8:20 1 STEPHEN KITONSA 2 GEORGE KATO 2 COLLINS LWANGA 3 WILLIAM OSIRE 3 GEOFFREY OJOK ODUR 4 CHRISTOPHER MAGEZI 4 DINAH ONGOL 1 NATHAN MUBIRU 8:30 1 RUTH MUGISHA 2 DENIS MUJUNI 2 SHEILA KESIIME 3 ROBERT NGANGA 3 CATHERINE WABOMBA 4 KYLE ROBERTS 4 JUDITH KOMUGISHA

FIRST TEE TENTH TEE NAME TIME NAME 1 WILLIAM MUTYABA 8:40 1 ALLAN AKIRA 2 DAVID BALAKA 2 IVAN ARINAITWE 3 JAMES ABIRIA 3 MATHEW NVIRI 4 GARVIN ONABA 4 ROMMEL JASI 1 HENRY KERALI 8:50 1 PHILLIP NIWAMANYA 2 WILLIAM OTIENO 2 GILBERT OLANYA 3 3 PATIENCE NKUNDA 4 KATY KABENGE 4 MEDIUS NATUKUNDA 1 RINO KITIMBO 9:00 1 2 LAWRENCE OMONY 2 3 GERALD MUSSETA 3 4 MARTIN KIVUMBI 4 1 TOM KAKAIRE 9:10 1 2 ANDREW OPIO 2 3 DOREEN MWESIGYE 3 4 WENDY ANGUDEYO 4 BREAK 1 BULHAN MATOVU 11:30 1 DENNIS KAHINDI 2 TOM JINGO 2 NELSON OJWIYA 3 ASHRAF BAGALANA 3 EDWARD NYATIA 4 ADOLF MUHUMUZA 4 RICHARD NDORA 1 EMMA OGWANG 11:40 1 EMMANUEL LWANGA 2 RICHARD BAGUMA 2 PHILLIP KADDU 3 HERMAN D. MUTEBI 3 JOSHUA MAZUNE 4 DAVIS KATO 4 BATRAM MPORA 1 MACKIE NASSER 11:50 1 ALEXANDER MATSIKO 2 RONALD BUKENYA 2 ISAAC RWAKIRA 3 BRIAN MWESIGWA 3 STEPHEN KABUGO 4 BECCA MWANJA 4 ANDREW OLUKA 1 RONALD OTILE 12:00 1 ASHISH ARORA 2 OPIO ONITO 2 AMERJIT VIRDEE 3 SAMUEL KATO 3 ASHWIN PATEL 4 ABRAHAM AINAMANI 4 TUSHAR DOSHI 1 DEO AKOPE 12:10 1 KIM NAMYOUNG 2 GRACE KASANGO 2 ISRAEL ARINAITWE 3 RODELL GAITA 3 STANLEY MUSIIME 4 IRENE NAKALEMBE 4 CHRIS JARAMOGI

FIRST TEE TENTH TEE NAME TIME NAME 1 PHILLIP KASOZI 12:20 1 JENNIFER OPIO 2 DAVID KAMULINDWA 2 OLIVIA NAKUYA 3 RONALD RUGUMAYO 3 SUZAN TASOBYA 4 MARVIN KIBIRIGE 4 SHALLOM KAYENJE 1 DERRICK MUHUMUZA 12:30 1 PETER WAKHOLI 2 HILLARY NDUGUTSE 2 JUDE OCHIENG 3 WILLIAM OMARIA 3 ALEX NKUYAHAGA 4 PETER NDAWULA 4 DANIEL OPWONYA 1 DAVID ODIAMA 12:40 1 BRIAN OMEDA 2 CHARLES ODERE 2 RONALD PULLE 3 COLLINS NUWAGIRA 3 ERNEST WASAKE 4 SAMSON AGAMILE 4 FRANCIS MUKONYEZI 1 DICKSON AGABA 12:50 1 HENRY KATONGOLE 2 EMMANUEL WAMIMBI 2 ALEX MANGO 3 JIMMY ODONGKARA 3 ALEX MUTO 4 EMMANUEL MULANGIRA 4 SAMSON AKANKIZA 1 TONY MULINDE 1:00 1 BASHIR BADU 2 PETER OBONG 2 SULAIMAN KAMULEGEYA 3 DAVID KALENZI 3 GEOFFREY SENVUMA 4 DICKSON KATESHUMBWA 4 BALDIP SINGH 1 SARAH NDUHUKIRE 1:10 1 STEVEN KATWIREMU 2 ROSSETTE TUGUME 2 GABRIEL MAIYO 3 RUTH AKELLO 3 NOORANI SR 4 RUTH SSALI 4 GARY GONZA 1 PATRICK KAGORO 1:20 1 MANOJ MENON 2 FRED KASUMBA 2 TONY GADHOKE 3 SAMSON KAMUGISHA 3 BRIAN MANYINDO 4 DAVID NAMBALE 4 VIVAAN MENON 1 SUH JAE HONG 1:30 1 SAMUEL TUFFUBE 2 JOHN NASASIRA 2 PERCY MPUUGA 3 ROBINSON LUTWAMA 3 AMBROSE AKANDONDA 4 MARK NAMANYA 4 NERIMA SHAMINAH 1 BERNARD KATEHANGWA 1:40 1 COLLINS BULAFU 2 JOHN WAIGO 2 MICHAEL KIJJAMBU 3 EDWARD OKECH 3 MICHAEL NIMOH 4 LYDIA MUTESI 4 SAMUEL KINYANJUI

******

