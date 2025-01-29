AKOPE: Pearl Of Africa series is dream come true for Ugandan golf professionals

Kampala, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | Professional golfers across the world earn a living primarily through tournament winnings — that is prize money awarded according to performance in tournaments. Extra income is usually got through sponsorships and endorsements, when companies pay them to represent them on the golf course by playing under their brand name, or wear their products.

Uganda’s inaugural Pearl of Africa (POA) Golf series, launched on Tuesday at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Kampala, is tailored to ensure local golfers join the family of true professionals. POA, officials say, is going to raise the level of the game locally by offering a platform; first to compete, and second, to market the golf talent that is said to be abundant across the country.

“This is a dream come true” remarked legend Deo Akope at Tuesday’s launch of POA at the Uganda Golf Club at Kitante.

Akope, who is president of the Uganda Professionals Golfers Association (UPGA), then narrated how difficult it has been to get the requisite competition on the local scene for his association that has grown to 67 members. This, officials added, has often forced Ugandan golfers to jump onto buses to Kenya to get some good competition under their belt.

“The Uganda Professional Golfers Association is happy to be part of these series. Such competitions are welcome and they will further improve our game. For me, it is a dream come true. This is the beginning of a big journey. We have 67 professionals at the moment and this is a great platform to have them regularly involved,” Akope told the media at the launch.

Golf captain Paul Charles Rukundo and UGC communications chief Mark Namanya, both talked of the “dearth of competition for the professionals and gross amateurs” and how POA would open a new window for them, by “creating a vibrant calendar” that will help raise performances generally.

When this inaugural POA tournament tees off next week February 5th at Uganda Golf Club Kitante, Ugandan professionals will be glad to know that it will be the first of three tournaments in which a total sh60million will be up for grabs. The top gross golfers will also have sh15million to play for.

The series will run at three different venues; Kampala (UGC), Entebbe (Entebbe club) and climax at the magnificent Lugazi (Lugazi Hills and Country Club) golf course. The climax at Lugazi in July will provide many golfers the perfect warm-up to this year’s Uganda Open set for late August at the same venue.

The chairman of the POA series Dr Edward Nyatia urged prospective sponsors to join the Pearl of Africa Golf Series and benefit from the leverage that comes with such unique events.

“The main objective for the Pearl of Africa Golf series is to promote professional golf. There is a lot of talent in this country that’s yet to penetrate the big stage. We yearn to inspire the next generation of golfers” Dr Nyatia revealed.

Nyatia said the other driver behind the POA initiative is concern about the environment.

“We are also promoting good waste management through community clean ups, tree planting, proper solid waste management to champion environmental protection towards a cleaner living environment.”

Uganda Professional Golfers Association Trustee MP Dicksons Kateshumbwa hailed Dr Nyatia for the initiative, and said the tournament is a great opportunity for partners from the private sector to support sport and environment protection. He said it is a challenge to Uganda’s crop of Professional golfers to rise to the next stage. Kateshumbwa promised to continue lobbying in parliament for more funding for sports, as it is a great tool to realize the full potential of Ugandan youth.