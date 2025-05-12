All set for ‘Brunch by the Nile’ this weekend

Tanqueray No. 10 set to Host Exclusive Riverside Brunch at Wild Waters Lodge

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gin enthusiasts and experience seekers are in for a treat as Tanqueray No. 10, in partnership with Adrift River club, is set to host an exclusive “Brunch by the Nile” on May 17th.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the River Nile, guests will enjoy an immersive experience of music performances, bottomless Tanqueray cocktails, and a lavish brunch spread that promises to excite the taste buds.

“We’re thrilled to bring this unique experience to Ugandans who appreciate both adventure and enriched experiences. Guests will have the opportunity to soak in the natural beauty of the Nile while enjoying exceptional food and drinks in one of Uganda’s most picture-perfect locations,” said Nancy Nansikombi, Uganda Breweries Limited Brand Manager for Tanqueray.

Nansikombi also emphasized the exclusive nature of the event: “This is more than just brunch. it’s an invitation to experience the spirit of adventure alongside great food and Tanqueray’s finest gin creations. We’re creating a memorable day where the spectacular views of the Nile become the perfect backdrop for connections and conversations over expertly crafted cocktails.”

The event offers various package options to suit different preferences.

“Attendees can choose the brunch-only option at UGX 250,000, or extend their stay with accommodations at the Overland Camp for UGX 380,000. For those seeking a more luxurious experience, the premium package includes brunch and accommodations at Lamara for UGX 1,500,000,” Nansikombi said.

Wild Waters Lodge, known for its stunning location perched on granite rocks amid the rushing waters of the Nile, provides an ideal setting for this sophisticated event that combines natural beauty with culinary excellence.

“To ensure convenience for all guests, shuttle transportation will be provided to and from the lodge by Kempten Safaris at UGX 100,000 for group transfers and private shuttle services,” Wild Waters Lodge said in a statement.