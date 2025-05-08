Uwezo and ALiVE in 6 districts to equip children with life skills necessary to thrive

Action for Life Skills and Values in East Africa (ALiVE) parental/community engagement initiative

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | UWEZO and ALiVE will collaborate with partners in the six districts of Sheema, Tororo, Oyam, Kanungu, Kampala, and Mukono for 10 weeks to implement parental and community engagement activities and dialogues to raise awareness about the importance of life skills and values and promote efforts to nurture them at home and school. A specific focus will initially be on problem-solving skills, an important skill yet lacking among many young people.

“We shall engage parents,guardians and caregivers as key stakeholders who play a pivotal role in nurturing these skills as the first point of contact. This initiative will create an invaluable opportunity to deepen their awareness of the importance of these skills, why they need to support the development of these among children and young people, and how they will do it,” Dr Nakabugo said.

Through this initiative, she said, stakeholders will work collaboratively to share and learn from each other about what works best in parental and community engagement in nurturing these skills and values.

ALiVE, a collaborative initiative of the Regional Education Learning Initiative Africa (RELI–Africa), has committed its phase 2 activities to working with education systems in East Africa to equip all children with the life skills and values necessary to learn and thrive.

With phase 1 activities focused on responding to the lack of contextualized tools for assessing life skills and values within the East African region, ALiVE developed assessment measures for problem-solving, self-awareness, collaboration, and the value of respect in 2022. These tools were used to assess over 45,000 adolescents aged 13-17 across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The assessment findings revealed that many of the young people in Uganda had low proficiencies in the life skills and values (problem-solving, self-awareness, collaboration, and the value of respect) assessed.