Al-Shabab attacks military base manned by Ugandan troops in Somalia

Al-Shabab attacks military base manned by Ugandan troops in Somalia

The Independent May 26, 2023

Smoke after a blast in Mogadishu. FILE PHOTO 

Mogadishu, Somalia | Xinhua | The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) on Friday revealed that al-Shabab militants stormed a military base said to be manned by Ugandans in southern Somalia.

here was an early morning attack on our troops in bulo-marer-Somalia by elements of Alshabaab. We are cross-checking with African Union Transition Mission in Somalia headquaters for more details,” he said.

Reinforcements from the ATMIS and its allies managed to repel the attacks launched by suicide bombers and other al-Shabab fighters earlier in the day in Bulo Marer, about 120 km southwest of Mogadishu, the mission said in a statement.

However, the AU mission did not reveal the number of casualties, saying it will continue working closely with the Somali government and other international partners to protect the country from al-Shabab and other armed groups. ■

