Akii-Bua Stadium nears completion as roofing works begin

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Construction of the Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium in Lira City has reached the roofing stage, with approximately 95 percent of the physical works completed, project managers have confirmed.

Works on the 20,000-seat multi-sport complex began in January 2024, undertaken by Egyptian firm SAMCO National Construction Company.

The stadium is named after John Akii-Bua, Uganda’s first Olympic gold medalist, whose 400-meter hurdles victory at the 1972 Munich Games remains one of the country’s greatest sporting achievements.

A surprise media visit to the site found workers steadily advancing construction under intense weather conditions. From lifting steel beams to aligning structures and securing fittings, crews are transforming what was once open land into a modern sports facility expected to attract continental attention.

Mohamed Nazir, the project manager, said current works include installation of the roof structure, tiling, and interior painting of rooms within and around the stadium.

He explained that the steel roof frame will later be covered with waterproof sheets to complete the roofing phase.

Additional facilities under construction include a players’ hostel, a clubhouse, and a 25-meter semi-Olympic swimming pool. Nazir assured the public that the project is progressing according to contractual agreements and will be delivered within the agreed timelines.

Lira Resident City Commissioner Lawrence Egole dismissed speculation that the project may stall, emphasizing that government funding is secure and the contractor is financially stable.

He further called on Lira’s business community to invest in complementary infrastructure, such as star-rated hotels to meet international standards ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“We want the standard of an international stadium because we will be hosting international guests,” Egole said.

Situated on approximately 18.5 hectares in Lira City, the complex will feature an eight-lane athletics track, a main football pitch, a 2,000-seat indoor arena, outdoor courts, and parking space for up to 1,000 vehicles.

The stadium is expected to serve as one of Uganda’s key venues for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which the country will co-host with Kenya and Tanzania. If completed on schedule, projected for late 2026 or early 2027, it will mark the first time Northern Uganda hosts matches of such continental magnitude.

URN