Ajax signs Haller from West Ham for club record transfer fee

The Hague, Netherlands | THE INDEPENDENT | Ajax has attracted striker Sebastien Haller from West Ham United for a club record of 22.5 million euros (27.5 million U.S. dollars), the Dutch soccer club announced on Friday.

The previous record by Ajax, as well as for Dutch clubs, was the signing of Antony Matheus from Sao Paulo in 2020 for 15.75 million euros (21.75 euros including bonuses).

The 26-year-old Haller signed a contract that is effective immediately with a duration of four and a half seasons, until mid-2025. His contract at West Ham United expired mid-2024.

The Ivorian striker is not unfamiliar with the highest Dutch league, the Eredivisie, as he had joined FC Utrecht from French side AJ Auxerre during the winter break of the 2014-15 season.

After two and a half years at Utrecht, in which he scored 41 times in 82 league matches, Haller moved to Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany where he produced 24 goals in 60 matches.

Then West Ham United bought him for 50 million euros in 2019. With 10 goals in 48 Premier League matches, his spell at West Ham wasn’t a big success.

Haller can make his debut for the Dutch league leaders this Sunday in the top of the table clash against PSV in Amsterdam.

XINHUA