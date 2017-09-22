Monday , April 15 2019
Airtel
Home / Business / Airtel Uganda launches fastest 4G internet

Airtel Uganda launches fastest 4G internet

The Independent September 22, 2017 Business, News 6 Comments

Airtel Uganda MD, V.G Somasekhar addressing the press on Sept. 22 at Kampala Serena Hotel. Photo by Julius Businge.

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Airtel Uganda, Uganda’s second largest telecom firm has today launched its 4GLTE mobile telecommunications technology in the presence of Information and Communications Minister, Frank Tumwebaze and Uganda Communication Commission Director for Corporate Affairs, Fred Otunnu.

Speaking at the launch in Kampala, the company’s Managing Director, V.G Somasekhar, said investment in faster internet aims to ease communication for businesses with the ultimate goal of driving upwards the growth of the entire economy.

“I think speed is everything,” Somasekhar said.

He did not share investment costs for this network. But he said that the upgrade from 3G comes after the company set up 404 LTE sites in Kampala, the capital city and 126 sites upcountry.

Airtel Uganda has close to 10 million Sim card customers transacting on its network out of close to 23 million Sim cards industry customers.

 

Tags

6 comments

  1. Maku
    September 22, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Do we have to upgrade sim card from 3G sim card to 4G

    Reply
  2. owachi
    April 15, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    francisowachi@gmail.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved