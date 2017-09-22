Airtel Uganda launches fastest 4G internet

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Airtel Uganda, Uganda’s second largest telecom firm has today launched its 4GLTE mobile telecommunications technology in the presence of Information and Communications Minister, Frank Tumwebaze and Uganda Communication Commission Director for Corporate Affairs, Fred Otunnu.

Speaking at the launch in Kampala, the company’s Managing Director, V.G Somasekhar, said investment in faster internet aims to ease communication for businesses with the ultimate goal of driving upwards the growth of the entire economy.

“I think speed is everything,” Somasekhar said.

He did not share investment costs for this network. But he said that the upgrade from 3G comes after the company set up 404 LTE sites in Kampala, the capital city and 126 sites upcountry.

Airtel Uganda has close to 10 million Sim card customers transacting on its network out of close to 23 million Sim cards industry customers.

To join Airtel 4G, you will have to swap your 2G or 3G SIM card to 4G – free of charge. #LiveThe4GExperience pic.twitter.com/GeO444MNU0 — Airtel Uganda (@Airtel_Ug) September 22, 2017