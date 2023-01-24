Airtel commissions 29 new masts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda, has switched on 29 new masts in 12 districts as part of their commitment to deliver exceptional customer experience on the Airtel network that customers have been accustomed to according to Agarwal Rajesh, a director at Airtel.

The additional masts are part of the growing physical and virtual infrastructure of Airtel’s 100% 4G network that covers the country border to border.

This is also part of Airtel’s commitment to build a robust smartphone network a platform on which they have been able to grow digital and financial inclusion in Uganda. The network supports delivery of affordable data, voice and financial services across the country.

The 12 districts include Kampala, Hoima, Kabarole, Jinja, Bushenyi, Luwero, Gulu, Mbarara, Moroto, Wakiso, Rukungiri and Isingiro.

