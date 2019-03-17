Sunday , March 17 2019
Airtel 2019 Kabaka run set for April 7

The Independent March 17, 2019 Business, In The Magazine, SPORTS Leave a comment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda in partnership with the Buganda Kingdom have launched the 2019 edition of the annual Airtel Kabaka run at the Buganda Kingdom offices in Bulange Mengo.

This year’s run will be held on April 7, 2019 and the tickets are on sale at Shs10, 000. Airtel’s Uganda MD V.G. Somasekhar called on Ugandans to always join in the noble cause to alleviate the sickle cell disease through participating in the run.

“In line with our three-year theme, we intend to continue driving awareness about the sickle cell disease,” Somasekhar said, “Last year we donated over 140,000 sickle cell testing kits to Uganda National Health Laboratory Services procured from the proceeds of this prestigious run.”

