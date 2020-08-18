Aine picks presidential nomination forms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Christopher Aine has picked presidential nominations forms at the Electoral Commission. Aine arrived at Electoral Commission offices on Jinja road exactly 12:45pm on Monday dressed in an African shirt and khaki pair of trousers.

Together with his driver and right hand man, they matched to the reception where they waited for another presidential aspirant who was picking up forms to leave. They waited for close to an hour since the photocopier that is used to produce the forms was faulty.

He was ushered into the office where he received the forms around 2:15pm. Aine was allocated a seat where the presidential aspirants sit and made comfortable. He was asked for his national identity card to verify his nationality.

Minutes after, Aine was given a book to register his particulars, which he did and was presented with nomination forms.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network, Aine said that he stands high chances of becoming Uganda’s next president because those he seeks to challenge have been there before and have done nothing to change the governance system in Uganda.

Aine says that the education system in Uganda is irrelevant because what’s taught in class has nothing to do with the life out of school.

He also says that Uganda’s economy needs to change into an industrial economy.

“If the education system is changed to fit the standards of a Ugandan economy before the 2021 elections, I will gladly step down.” Aine says.

In 2019, Aine with his pressure group “Rise for peace” protested against bad leadership by the current government, which he says has led to gross unemployment and corruption in the country.

Aine says Ugandans should get ready for peaceful change come 2021.

Aine is a former body guard of ex-premier Amama Mbabazi and supporter of Go Forward.

He shot to fame on December 17th, 2015 when he disappeared to Dar-es-salaam Tanzania following clashes between the supporters of his boss Mbabazi and president, Yoweri Museveni in Ntungamo, which prompted security to hunt for him.

Other aspirants who picked nomination forms on Monday include 38-year-old Moses Byamugisha, 32-year-old Phiona Mirembe and 36-year-old Patrick Onono.

********

URN