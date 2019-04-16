AIGP Ochom condemns chaining women during arrest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Assistant Inspector General of Police Edward Ochom has condemned the inhumane and degrading manner in which women are handled during arrests. The condemnation followed complaints that women are being handcuffed, and often arrested and searched by men, in total disregard of police guidelines.

The guidelines indicate that male suspects arrested must be put on handcuff and should be conducted in line with provisions of the Constitution, the Criminal Procedures Act, and the Police Act. Although the guidelines clearly point out that arrests of all female suspects are handled by women Police Officers, they are silent on the practice of handcuffing women.

Jane Nalumansi, a resident of Luweero town says that she was handcuffed for close to five days while in custody at Luweero Central Police Station where she was detained for mistreating her child.

Luweero District female councillor Rosette Katende says that many arrests involving women are conducted by men, some of who handle them in a degrading manner.

Edward Ochom the Director of Research, Planning and Development in Uganda Police says that it’s unconstitutional to handcuff women. Ochom says that women should be handled professionally and with respect during arrest adding that police is going to take action against any police officer pinned fir handcuffing women.

Last month, Justice Margaret Oumo Oguli awarded 170 million Shillings in compensation to Ingrid Turinawe, the secretary for mobilization of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) for the degrading manner in which she was handled by male police officers seven years ago.

URN