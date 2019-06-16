Ahmad Ahmad: 2019 AFCON will be among the best

Cairo, Egypt | THE INDEPENDENT | The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad has said the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be one of the best events in-terms of organization and play on the field.

“I am happy with the level of organization that the hosts have put in and we look forward to one of the best tournaments which for the first time will have 24 teams,” Ahmad told URN in a brief interview at the Marriot Hotel in Cairo on Saturday.

The 2019 AFCON will run June 21st to July 19th in Cairo, Alexandria, Port Said and Suez. Ahmad made it clear that every football stakeholder needs to play their role well for the tournament to be successful. “We all need to play our part for the development of football in our continent,” added Ahmad. who was questioned by the French Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Fiscal Offences (OCLCIEF) in Paris, France on June 6th

Cameroon who have lifted the AFCON trophy five times are the defending champions, while the hosts who boost of star players like Muhamad Salah who won the UEFA Champions League title with Liverpool have won the title a record seven times. Uganda Cranes will be making their second straight appearance at Africa’s biggest football tournament after they broke the 39-year jinx to appear in the 2017 Edition in Gabon.

Kenya, Tanzania and Burundi are the other nations from the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) that will feature in the 2019 AFCON.

